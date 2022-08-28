 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 28 August 2022

SRPG Studio 1.266 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9402993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.266.

New Features:

  • Implemented a composition API that can do things like Gaussian blur.
    Workshop official plugin has been updated.
    composition-helloworld.js explains how to use the API.
  • Added root.setKeyBinding to script methods.
    This method changes the keyboard section of the key assignment (game.ini) while the game is running.
    root.setGamepadBinding has also been added.
  • Added Bow Attack2 and Magic Attack2 to Classes/Battle Motions.
  • Added Details2 to "Config / Transformation".
    Status up, face image change, state addition are supported.
  • Added resetSelfSwitches to the "Event Command / Choice Show" script.
    If you comment out resetSelfSwitches, the self switches will not be cleared before executing the event command.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where "Event Command / Move Unit" could not move bookmark units correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies with an inflicted confusion state would not target allies.

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
