SRPG Studio 1.266 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.266.
New Features:
- Implemented a composition API that can do things like Gaussian blur.
Workshop official plugin has been updated.
composition-helloworld.js explains how to use the API.
- Added root.setKeyBinding to script methods.
This method changes the keyboard section of the key assignment (game.ini) while the game is running.
root.setGamepadBinding has also been added.
- Added Bow Attack2 and Magic Attack2 to Classes/Battle Motions.
- Added Details2 to "Config / Transformation".
Status up, face image change, state addition are supported.
- Added resetSelfSwitches to the "Event Command / Choice Show" script.
If you comment out resetSelfSwitches, the self switches will not be cleared before executing the event command.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where "Event Command / Move Unit" could not move bookmark units correctly.
- Fixed a bug where enemies with an inflicted confusion state would not target allies.
Changed files in this update