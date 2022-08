There are two main changes.

Compatible with Windows 11

Yes! It's definitely compatible with Windows 11. yeah it's true perhaps... :-(

Actually, I don't have Windows 11 so I can't check, but in theory it should work.

Add reload Button (NFJJ Plus)

If you feel lag in the video stream, you can refresh it by clicking the button.

I wonder why this feature hasn't existed before?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1830530/Net_Friend_Joy_Joypad/