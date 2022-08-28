・Fixed because the clan was displayed incorrectly on the successor selection screen.
・Fixed a bug where a civil war flag would be attached when a force that was not in civil war captured a civil war territory and changed its base to that land.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 28 August 2022
2022.8.28fix
