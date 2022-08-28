Update Notes for Aug 28

-Boss and monsters initial detection delay changed from 0.1s/0.3s to 0.3s/0.7s

-Traps will be deactivated upon room clear

-Decreased projectile trap's projectile travel speed

-Mental needle damage can no longer leech health/spirit

-Fixed a value display bug for soul level

-Decreased crit chance bonus for Sight Focus and Great Precision

-Purpose of cultivation talent has been renamed to Xian's Physique, added a new effect for this talent: increase health gained from consuming pills(max level: additional 10% of max health)

-Chnaged ice spikes attack behaviour

-Increased sky sword's damage by 40%

-Increased meteor's aoe, density and fall speed

-Increased sword rain's density but decreased duration

-Updated speed buff effect: Weapon attack cd -50%, every water element cast count bonus reduce weapon attack cd by additional 10%, up to -80%; cost 1 year of lifespan to cast

-Black Tortoise Shield's duration changed to 30s

-Samadhi Fire's spirit damage bonus changed from 2% to 3%

-Increased Short Draw Sword casting speed by 50%