Share · View all patches · Build 9402541 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The horror point-and-click adventure game a pet shop after dark is out now.

Come work for a strange pet shop and be remunerated very handsomely so long as you don't stick your nose too far into places where it doesn't belong...

Awaiting you at the pet shop are...

Little plants thirsty for water

Hungry pets you cannot see

Puzzles to enjoy in a safe working environment

We can't wait for you to join us... 🔍