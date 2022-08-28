 Skip to content

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 28 August 2022

v1.4.5 patch update

Build 9402531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.4.5 Patch Update

  • Prevent unnecessary logging about controller connection when the dashboard is opened.

This update improve performance in SteamVR dashboard.

