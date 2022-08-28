v1.4.5 Patch Update
- Prevent unnecessary logging about controller connection when the dashboard is opened.
This update improve performance in SteamVR dashboard.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.4.5 Patch Update
This update improve performance in SteamVR dashboard.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update