Dark Portal update!
-Added timer so you can see how long you last past the portal!
-Added new waves of enemies
-Added new armor drops in the dark portal
-The game now pauses while picking a new ability card!
Realm Of Cubes update for 28 August 2022
Update Notes August 27th, 2022
