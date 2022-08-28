 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 28 August 2022

Update Notes August 27th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9402503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dark Portal update!
-Added timer so you can see how long you last past the portal!
-Added new waves of enemies
-Added new armor drops in the dark portal
-The game now pauses while picking a new ability card!

