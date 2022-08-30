Patch notes for v0.4.11

The v0.4.11 was graduated from experimental to the main branch! To learn more about the patch, see our recent Captain's diary #30: https://www.captain-of-industry.com/post/diary-30
New Features
- Unlocked buildings are now highlighted in menus until they are selected for the first time.
- Added an option to auto-return the main ship after exploration when there are no more reachable locations to explore.
- Added a new edict that reduces ship fuel consumption by 10%.
- Added an option to make ships 50% slower to save 30% of fuel per trip.
Cargo ships and contracts balancing
- Increased cargo ship capacity by 2x, fuel consumption by almost 2x. World mines buffers were also increased to accommodate.
- Larger cargo ships are now more fuel efficient per trip.
- Decreased total travel duration of cargo ships from 3.3 to 3 months.
- Increased cargo depot modules unloading speed, the highest tier now unloads the ship in just one month.
- Increased profit on copper, iron and quartz contracts.
- Increased profit on contracts selling coal and vehicle parts 2.
- Added new contract: consumer electronics -> quartz.
Other balancing
- IMPORTANT: Gas rotary kiln changed to return CO2 instead of Exhaust.
- Reduced coal consumption of the silicon recipe in the Arc furnace II by 50%.
- Reduced computing consumption of Arc furnace II from 6 to 4.
- Increased the throughput of Chemical plant for graphite production from CO2 by 2x.
- Reduced transports building duration by 80%.
Other fixes and improvements
- Retaining walls are no longer buildable on terrain designations and vice versa. This should prevent issues with mining/dumping over the walls. A new console command
toggle_terrain_designations_over_entitiescan revert this change for power users.
- Renamed "Liquid nitrogen" to "Nitrogen tank" as it is a unit product.
- Fixed UI that was not clickable in some cases in windowed mode.
- Transport snapping is always enabled when no transport is selected. This allows snapping to ports and other transports when starting transport construction.
- Fixed that entities with reserved ocean area such as ocean pump/dump could block ship access of the cargo depot/shipyard indefinitely.
- Fixed the "Recover ocean access" action. Note that all ocean areas will be recomputed after loading this game version which may cause entities being newly blocked or unblocked.
- Improved ocean area recovery action that now shows what is blocking the ocean area if the recovery fails.
- Fixed vehicle dust particles that were not emitted properly in some circumstances.
- Increased vehicle dust particles visibility distance and optimized their rendering.
- Fixed buffers clearing to only clear buffers of unassigned recipes that are not used by any assigned recipe.
- Toggling of planning mode no longer cancels the current building session (e.g. cut & paste).
- Fixed that toggling prod. level on world mine did not reduce workers when it had full buffer
- Fixed a rare case where a settlement transformer would not work for settlements with low population.
- Fixed internal buffers in the Maintenance depot that could accumulate large amounts of maintenance.
- Fixed a rare issue with terrain data serialization that could lead to corrupted save files.
- Fixed incorrect shortcuts shown when insta-copying transports.
- Partial execution for recipes was changed to kick in only when no other recipe can be satisfied fully.
- Added UI showing the state of supply of fuel rods in the nuclear reactor.
- Improved error tooltips and other places for colorblind accessibility.
- Excavators no longer forcibly turn on their lights during game pause.
- Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!
