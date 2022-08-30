 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 30 August 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The v0.4.11 was graduated from experimental to the main branch! To learn more about the patch, see our recent Captain's diary #30: https://www.captain-of-industry.com/post/diary-30

New Features

  • Unlocked buildings are now highlighted in menus until they are selected for the first time.
  • Added an option to auto-return the main ship after exploration when there are no more reachable locations to explore.
  • Added a new edict that reduces ship fuel consumption by 10%.
  • Added an option to make ships 50% slower to save 30% of fuel per trip.

Cargo ships and contracts balancing

  • Increased cargo ship capacity by 2x, fuel consumption by almost 2x. World mines buffers were also increased to accommodate.
  • Larger cargo ships are now more fuel efficient per trip.
  • Decreased total travel duration of cargo ships from 3.3 to 3 months.
  • Increased cargo depot modules unloading speed, the highest tier now unloads the ship in just one month.
  • Increased profit on copper, iron and quartz contracts.
  • Increased profit on contracts selling coal and vehicle parts 2.
  • Added new contract: consumer electronics -> quartz.

Other balancing

  • IMPORTANT: Gas rotary kiln changed to return CO2 instead of Exhaust.
  • Reduced coal consumption of the silicon recipe in the Arc furnace II by 50%.
  • Reduced computing consumption of Arc furnace II from 6 to 4.
  • Increased the throughput of Chemical plant for graphite production from CO2 by 2x.
  • Reduced transports building duration by 80%.

Other fixes and improvements

  • Retaining walls are no longer buildable on terrain designations and vice versa. This should prevent issues with mining/dumping over the walls. A new console command toggle_terrain_designations_over_entities can revert this change for power users.
  • Renamed "Liquid nitrogen" to "Nitrogen tank" as it is a unit product.
  • Fixed UI that was not clickable in some cases in windowed mode.
  • Transport snapping is always enabled when no transport is selected. This allows snapping to ports and other transports when starting transport construction.
  • Fixed that entities with reserved ocean area such as ocean pump/dump could block ship access of the cargo depot/shipyard indefinitely.
  • Fixed the "Recover ocean access" action. Note that all ocean areas will be recomputed after loading this game version which may cause entities being newly blocked or unblocked.
  • Improved ocean area recovery action that now shows what is blocking the ocean area if the recovery fails.
  • Fixed vehicle dust particles that were not emitted properly in some circumstances.
  • Increased vehicle dust particles visibility distance and optimized their rendering.
  • Fixed buffers clearing to only clear buffers of unassigned recipes that are not used by any assigned recipe.
  • Toggling of planning mode no longer cancels the current building session (e.g. cut & paste).
  • Fixed that toggling prod. level on world mine did not reduce workers when it had full buffer
  • Fixed a rare case where a settlement transformer would not work for settlements with low population.
  • Fixed internal buffers in the Maintenance depot that could accumulate large amounts of maintenance.
  • Fixed a rare issue with terrain data serialization that could lead to corrupted save files.
  • Fixed incorrect shortcuts shown when insta-copying transports.
  • Partial execution for recipes was changed to kick in only when no other recipe can be satisfied fully.
  • Added UI showing the state of supply of fuel rods in the nuclear reactor.
  • Improved error tooltips and other places for colorblind accessibility.
  • Excavators no longer forcibly turn on their lights during game pause.
  • Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!

