Aug 28th - Chrono Twister

The shifting of space and time again has caused Purgatory’s clock to go haywire! Many past events has gone past the time wreck and landed in the Purgatory and the Demon Slum! It’s a good time to farm missing event items! This event will be available for 2 weeks and event shop items will cycle through. Don’t forget to check the event shop so you won’t miss a thing! Two special campaigns are also reopened for those who missed them. Also, Omicron is back with 33% chance to replace usual raid bosses!

ps. Well yeah, this patch was supposed to be the new Dungeon patch, but due to us spending too much time fixing bugs in the Water Shrine, we didn't have enough time to finish it this week. Hence we gave you this patch instead. Next week, the new dungeon should be in for sure. ;)

Patch Notes v7.86