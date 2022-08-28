Aug 28th - Chrono Twister

The shifting of space and time again has caused Purgatory’s clock to go haywire! Many past events has gone past the time wreck and landed in the Purgatory and the Demon Slum! It’s a good time to farm missing event items! This event will be available for 2 weeks and event shop items will cycle through. Don’t forget to check the event shop so you won’t miss a thing! Two special campaigns are also reopened for those who missed them. Also, Omicron is back with 33% chance to replace usual raid bosses!
ps. Well yeah, this patch was supposed to be the new Dungeon patch, but due to us spending too much time fixing bugs in the Water Shrine, we didn't have enough time to finish it this week. Hence we gave you this patch instead. Next week, the new dungeon should be in for sure. ;)
Patch Notes v7.86
Updated OPW’s Purgatory Zones with new event: Chrono Twister
Added new event item: ChronoMash and Updated event shop item list.
Reopened many past event campaigns in Warchamber.
Added new Mara Fanclub and CottonMarch quests.
Updated Give-Away demion with September Giveaway lists.
Revert RedClaw raid boss back to Omicron. (33% to replace usual raid bosses)
Fixed FirstWhaleShrine Campaign's Water Statue bugs.
Fixed AIs Team 2 stuck in Envy Forest Arena.
Fixed Azrael Dungeon's Collector shop bug that caused items to not be able to trade.
Guild Challenge points is finalized for each guild and rewards will be send to your mailbox accordingly. https://demonsarecrazy.fandom.com/wiki/Guild_Challenge
