Apocalive update for 28 August 2022

New Update Details

Build 9402363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the lower threshold for the zombies' randomized running speed. This makes the overall hordes slower, which provides player more time to get ready and kill more zombies before they get too close.
  • Lowered the volume of zombie screech.
  • Improved audio reverberation based on the location of the map.
  • Better reload sound effect.
  • Replaced AR4 sound effect.

