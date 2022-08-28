- Reduced the lower threshold for the zombies' randomized running speed. This makes the overall hordes slower, which provides player more time to get ready and kill more zombies before they get too close.
- Lowered the volume of zombie screech.
- Improved audio reverberation based on the location of the map.
- Better reload sound effect.
- Replaced AR4 sound effect.
Apocalive update for 28 August 2022
New Update Details
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update