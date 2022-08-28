natsuno-kanata ver1.0.5 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.5 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

Fixed a problem in which items picked up could not be discarded.

Fixed an issue in which the item displayed in Meggle's "Shop" would sometimes be different from the item consumed when receiving a "tube of oil paint".

Fixed an issue where crafting items would sometimes fail if the character was in possession of the material.

Fixed an issue where multiple items in a storage cabinet could not be discarded.

Fixed an issue where items displayed in "Frequently Found Items" in search areas would not drop.

[Specification change]

Fixed a problem in which items could not be lost even after GameOver when temporarily losing items during an episode.

Some items can no longer be disassembled.

When entering a password during a search, it can now be unlocked using any number of "numbered memos" in the possession of the user.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

Parameters of some enemies have been adjusted.

The rate of character episodes has been adjusted.

Some sound effects have been adjusted.