update 0.26.0

Weapons

binoculars (binoculars) renamed to monoculars.

Fixed an issue where fov would change the sensibility while using a monocular.

Removed headshot detection from the handcannon.

Enemies

Fixed an issue with unstable attack judgments for enemies attacking up close.

Blood stamps generated when defeating enemies are now resized by terrain to make them less likely to stick out.

Level

The secret map for Episode 2 has been adjusted to make it less prone to errors.

Fixed an issue where more playtime was displayed for each level at the end of an episode.

Performance

A new setting has been added to change the WebGL backend to Vulkan. Also, a restart is required to apply the change.

Settings

Changed the layout of the settings screen to be as clear as possible.

Changed configuration parameters from LocalStorage to setting.json. Also, this will reset the settings once.

BugFix

The folder where applications are saved was "v.r.g.", but it is not recommended to use a folder ending with ". was changed to "v.r.g." after it was pointed out that folders ending with "." are not recommended.

Also, if you want to delete the folder, please refer to the following SteamForum thread.

(https://steamcommunity.com/app/1693090/discussions/0/3317484899030484720/)

