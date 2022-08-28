TCPD now has an objective mode - #IndieRacersFestival update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9402176 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, the Indie Racers Festival play test for Tristan Cole's Pro Driver has just received an update!

This update includes various improvements/fixes including:

Brand new objective mode! 5 objectives to complete while speeding through LATC!

Moved tutorial UI to right side of screen so boost meter doesn't get blocked

Added some ramps & did some landscaping in LATC

Updated taxi mode Default round time is now 90 seconds Added more passengers & delivery destinations in LATC Extended passenger delivery time and raised time bonuses



This is the last content update for the festival, but be sure to let me know if you encounter any game breaking bugs and I'll try to patch them asap! Please leave any feedback in the game's Steam forums.

Be sure to wishlist & follow Tristan Cole's Pro Driver to support development! Happy stunting!