Version 1.02.00 patch notes

Optional extra line info text changes: Moved the column info text to below the puzzle. The row info text is still to the right of the puzzle, but is now centered relative to the puzzle.

Changed the text to be a bit more informative.

Changed the text describing the extra line info option to also be more informative.

Changed the custom theme editor to support copying all colors over from custom themes, too, and not just the preset themes.

Removed the R, G, and B labels on the sides of the color picker.

Changed the color picker square outline to be both black and white so that it's easily visible regardless of what color is selected.

Changed how puzzle sizing is determined in order to maximize screen real estate. Changed the optional puzzle number and size text to be where the timer normally is when the timer is disabled.

Changed the puzzle to resize itself depending on whether or not the timer is there, similar to how it already did that with the puzzle number label.