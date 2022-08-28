Version 1.02.00 patch notes

Additions
- Added four more custom themes that can be configured, for a total of five.
- Added buttons to copy and paste individual colors in the custom theme editor.
- Added a toggleable option to have custom theme colors update in real-time while picking them.
- Added a background fade effect to the puzzle pause menu.
- Added a prompt to the custom theme editor asking whether you want to keep or discard changes when exiting the editor.
Changes
-
Optional extra line info text changes:
- Moved the column info text to below the puzzle. The row info text is still to the right of the puzzle, but is now centered relative to the puzzle.
- Changed the text to be a bit more informative.
- Changed the text describing the extra line info option to also be more informative.
-
Changed the custom theme editor to support copying all colors over from custom themes, too, and not just the preset themes.
-
Removed the R, G, and B labels on the sides of the color picker.
-
Changed the color picker square outline to be both black and white so that it's easily visible regardless of what color is selected.
-
Changed how puzzle sizing is determined in order to maximize screen real estate.
- Changed the optional puzzle number and size text to be where the timer normally is when the timer is disabled.
- Changed the puzzle to resize itself depending on whether or not the timer is there, similar to how it already did that with the puzzle number label.
-
Made some minor optimizations.
Bug fixes
- Fixed missing sound effect and controller rumble in tutorials.
- Fixed the solved puzzle transition sound effect starting too early because of a change made in version 1.01.00.
- Fixed a bug where the info dialog that shows up after resetting all settings to their defaults sometimes wasn't visible.
- Fixed a bug where the puzzle number and time text of a button in the puzzle select screen erroneously used a smaller font size when the actual puzzle title needed to use a smaller font size to fit. Only the puzzle title needed to be a smaller size.
- Fixed a bug with the transition from a paused puzzle to the puzzle select screen that became more noticeable once the pause menu background fade effect was added. The bug was that the pause menu instantly disappeared when the transition started instead of staying onscreen. This became a lot more noticeable once the background fade effect instantly disappeared as well.
- Fixed optional auto-assist changes to a puzzle being immediately visible during the transition from the puzzle select screen to the puzzle.
- Fixed a bug where multiple buttons in the playlist and custom theme editors could be hovering, as if all selected, after changing the resolution.
- Fixed a minor bug where the selection could be changed after clicking an input in the controls editor if both the selection and move inputs happened on the same frame.
- Fixed a bug involving page change inputs and the color picker.
- Fixed a bug where the game could get stuck in an infinite loop after trying to change a gamepad input in the control editor.
Changed files in this update