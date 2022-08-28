v1.0.7 Patch Notes

Changes:
Changed max size of resource piles and stockpiles from 500 to 1000
More adjustments to throwing
Changed order of buildings in build menu to sort by total build cost
Made hand grab things faster
Added creature action to cast food/wood/stone to create a bundle in hand
Changed 'options' button on main menu to 'settings' for consistency
Made village center's building options not disappear when offscreen so you can find villagers across the map
Made placement logic different for buildings with a circular shape
Bug Fixes:
Fixed sacrificing dead villagers not destroying them
Fixed some issues with builders going to the wrong pile causing them to get stuck
Fixed creature kicking self to relieve anger
Fixed crystal purifier only spawning turtles
Fixing being unable to select evil village center when it has a crystal
Changes:
