v1.0.7 Patch Notes

Changes:

Changed max size of resource piles and stockpiles from 500 to 1000

More adjustments to throwing

Changed order of buildings in build menu to sort by total build cost

Made hand grab things faster

Added creature action to cast food/wood/stone to create a bundle in hand

Changed 'options' button on main menu to 'settings' for consistency

Made village center's building options not disappear when offscreen so you can find villagers across the map

Made placement logic different for buildings with a circular shape

Bug Fixes:

Fixed sacrificing dead villagers not destroying them

Fixed some issues with builders going to the wrong pile causing them to get stuck

Fixed creature kicking self to relieve anger

Fixed crystal purifier only spawning turtles

Fixing being unable to select evil village center when it has a crystal