New missions on the first island, improved build logic, and more

v0.5.38

-New missions and mission text for the first island tutorial missions including a new interaction. Updates mission text on the second island to better align with the changes.

-Conch of the Sailor is now in the game and replaces the Boat Flare. Saves will auto update to give the player a Conch which is located in the Relics Inventory slots. Use it to call a Boat Shop.

-Update to Titan Relics so they are permanent relics you carry and don’t get consumed when used at a ruins site. They are now also color coded with interactions in the world. The first one is Yellow and will active Yellow ruin locations.

-Turned off torch backpack fire sound

-Improved mounting logic for ballista and cannons to account for more situations

-Setup additional build feedback for why a contraption cant build in a specific situation

-Changed Stone Walls so red can be built on black etc instead of just red on red.

-Improved wall building logic to make it work on stone floors and to fix some false negatives

-Improved contraption placement window feedback and UI

-Fixed camera rotation jumping to a new position when leaving a mission conversation window

-Update to texture settings for various icons to improve their rendering at lower screen resolutions

-Gave the player some minor momentum when slowing down to soften the stop transition

-Improved the sliding logic to fix cases where slide would not turn off right away after the button had already been released

-Turned on the ability to use and equip items while in a workbench menu and not just the player inventory menu so you can interact with inventory items in more menus

-Standardized item build times and contraption build times across all objects

-Improved object spawning perf to speed up load times a little

-Setup additional conversation and mission translations

-Improved foam sim logic to improve rendering quality

-Improved conversation menu logic so that gamepads are less likely to accidentally click close right after opening the window

-New Titan Stone inventory item icon

-Increased Titan Stone stack count so they don’t take up a whole slot

-Changed Crabs to always drop at least one item when killed

-Setup localization on build info window

-Setup contraption build feedback window localization

-Translated "hungry" and "thirsty" popup text

-Additional Boat Shop menu translation work

-Improved "Stats full" messaging logic so it doesn’t fire in false positive scenarios because multiple stats are being filled