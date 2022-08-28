 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 28 August 2022

New missions on the first island, improved build logic, and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.38
-New missions and mission text for the first island tutorial missions including a new interaction. Updates mission text on the second island to better align with the changes.
-Conch of the Sailor is now in the game and replaces the Boat Flare. Saves will auto update to give the player a Conch which is located in the Relics Inventory slots. Use it to call a Boat Shop.
-Update to Titan Relics so they are permanent relics you carry and don’t get consumed when used at a ruins site. They are now also color coded with interactions in the world. The first one is Yellow and will active Yellow ruin locations.
-Turned off torch backpack fire sound
-Improved mounting logic for ballista and cannons to account for more situations
-Setup additional build feedback for why a contraption cant build in a specific situation
-Changed Stone Walls so red can be built on black etc instead of just red on red.
-Improved wall building logic to make it work on stone floors and to fix some false negatives
-Improved contraption placement window feedback and UI
-Fixed camera rotation jumping to a new position when leaving a mission conversation window
-Update to texture settings for various icons to improve their rendering at lower screen resolutions
-Gave the player some minor momentum when slowing down to soften the stop transition
-Improved the sliding logic to fix cases where slide would not turn off right away after the button had already been released
-Turned on the ability to use and equip items while in a workbench menu and not just the player inventory menu so you can interact with inventory items in more menus
-Standardized item build times and contraption build times across all objects
-Improved object spawning perf to speed up load times a little
-Setup additional conversation and mission translations
-Improved foam sim logic to improve rendering quality
-Improved conversation menu logic so that gamepads are less likely to accidentally click close right after opening the window
-New Titan Stone inventory item icon
-Increased Titan Stone stack count so they don’t take up a whole slot
-Changed Crabs to always drop at least one item when killed
-Setup localization on build info window
-Setup contraption build feedback window localization
-Translated "hungry" and "thirsty" popup text
-Additional Boat Shop menu translation work
-Improved "Stats full" messaging logic so it doesn’t fire in false positive scenarios because multiple stats are being filled

Changed files in this update

