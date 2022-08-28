New missions on the first island, improved build logic, and more

v0.5.38
-New missions and mission text for the first island tutorial missions including a new interaction. Updates mission text on the second island to better align with the changes.
-Conch of the Sailor is now in the game and replaces the Boat Flare. Saves will auto update to give the player a Conch which is located in the Relics Inventory slots. Use it to call a Boat Shop.
-Update to Titan Relics so they are permanent relics you carry and don’t get consumed when used at a ruins site. They are now also color coded with interactions in the world. The first one is Yellow and will active Yellow ruin locations.
-Turned off torch backpack fire sound
-Improved mounting logic for ballista and cannons to account for more situations
-Setup additional build feedback for why a contraption cant build in a specific situation
-Changed Stone Walls so red can be built on black etc instead of just red on red.
-Improved wall building logic to make it work on stone floors and to fix some false negatives
-Improved contraption placement window feedback and UI
-Fixed camera rotation jumping to a new position when leaving a mission conversation window
-Update to texture settings for various icons to improve their rendering at lower screen resolutions
-Gave the player some minor momentum when slowing down to soften the stop transition
-Improved the sliding logic to fix cases where slide would not turn off right away after the button had already been released
-Turned on the ability to use and equip items while in a workbench menu and not just the player inventory menu so you can interact with inventory items in more menus
-Standardized item build times and contraption build times across all objects
-Improved object spawning perf to speed up load times a little
-Setup additional conversation and mission translations
-Improved foam sim logic to improve rendering quality
-Improved conversation menu logic so that gamepads are less likely to accidentally click close right after opening the window
-New Titan Stone inventory item icon
-Increased Titan Stone stack count so they don’t take up a whole slot
-Changed Crabs to always drop at least one item when killed
-Setup localization on build info window
-Setup contraption build feedback window localization
-Translated "hungry" and "thirsty" popup text
-Additional Boat Shop menu translation work
-Improved "Stats full" messaging logic so it doesn’t fire in false positive scenarios because multiple stats are being filled
Breakwaters update for 28 August 2022
New missions on the first island, improved build logic, and more
v0.5.38
