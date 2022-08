Share · View all patches · Build 9401980 · Last edited 28 August 2022 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Sorry for the detail. The staircase process is a rare case, but it is important, so I will update it.

ver1.19

・Fixed an incomplete handling of traps on stairs.

・In "Wardancer's Trial", ST recovery is not performed during a dash when a player is hit by an attack.

We will adjust it again if we find a good place to drop it.

・The condition of the time attack on the 30th floor of the ”Merchant's Hidden Mansion” was written as "10 minutes" instead of 15 minutes.