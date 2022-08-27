 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 27 August 2022

Hotfix 1

Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shotgun slightly buffed
  • Skip button activating only after picking first buff
  • Movement speed, crouch time and dash length slightly increased
  • Health is draining a bit faster now
  • Floor time display added. (You can turn it on in the settings)
  • Dash and jump also increasing player speed after using it
  • Switch guns with keys or special buttons (next and previous gun)
  • You can't switch guns while game is paused now
  • Less/More rooms and fewer turrets perks are not appearing in arena mode now
  • Changed some perks descriptions
  • Text is not becoming white after picking "no buff" and rerolling
  • Fixed "Misclick" achievement
  • Sensitivity range increased
  • Changed "Around Player" Leaderboard. Now it's displaying only 10 players.
  • 2 New Achievements

