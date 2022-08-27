- Shotgun slightly buffed
- Skip button activating only after picking first buff
- Movement speed, crouch time and dash length slightly increased
- Health is draining a bit faster now
- Floor time display added. (You can turn it on in the settings)
- Dash and jump also increasing player speed after using it
- Switch guns with keys or special buttons (next and previous gun)
- You can't switch guns while game is paused now
- Less/More rooms and fewer turrets perks are not appearing in arena mode now
- Changed some perks descriptions
- Text is not becoming white after picking "no buff" and rerolling
- Fixed "Misclick" achievement
- Sensitivity range increased
- Changed "Around Player" Leaderboard. Now it's displaying only 10 players.
- 2 New Achievements
Force Reboot update for 27 August 2022
Hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
