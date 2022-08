A few bugfixes came to my attention which could be resolved quite fast.

BUGFIXES / CHANGES

-BUGFIX - Summoning 5 skeletons with Umbra now spawn in star formation (5 spawns)

-BUGFIX - Regular bosses could drop chests on top of each other which had the chance kill the player, so we reduced drops to one chest per boss wave

-BUGFIX - The mushroom titan would spawn his destruction animation even if the player got killed, that is no longer possible