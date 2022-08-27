Patch Update to Version 0.7.082722

This update is more of a patch to fix up some bugs that appeared in the midst of all of the work getting the WARMAP up and running. However, it does add something new. A single planet only scenario template that is only available on Sol Confederacy owned nodes. More below.

Physics & Ballistics Tweaks

Modifed the accuracy of the physics settings in engine and increased the accuracy of bullets and improved the behavior of missiles. More of your cannon rounds should hit now.

Level Tweaks

All planets are now marked as planet in the engine, resulting in appropriate behavior for managing gravity. Space missions no longer have gravity.

New Scenario Template - Brigade Carrier Assault

Any node that is a planet owned by the Sol Confederacy will have a this new scenario template. This scenario is an assault on a Sol Confederacy Brigade Carrier. A large landing craft capable of holding an entire Brigade Combat Team with full support assets and support them in the field for an indefinite amount of time so long as logistics are not cut off.

Bug Fixes