Tournament: Blood & Steel update for 27 August 2022

Leaving Early Access (Update 1.00)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.00 brings some important bug fixes and temporarily removes Plague Survival mode to allow for future gameplay updates.

Tournament: Blood & Steel Content Depot 1040621
