Steel Dagger damage set to 140, was improperly set to 120 before
Greatly increased duration of energy and stable skin potions
Removed mid-endgame foods and potions from NPC shops to encourage more crafting
Fixed paladin gloves stats, properly gives blade damage reduction now
More speculative engine changes to attempt to mitigate lag
Fixed rare crash when moving item to container
Expedition Agartha update for 27 August 2022
8/27/22 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
