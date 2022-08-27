 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 27 August 2022

8/27/22 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9401674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Steel Dagger damage set to 140, was improperly set to 120 before

  • Greatly increased duration of energy and stable skin potions

  • Removed mid-endgame foods and potions from NPC shops to encourage more crafting

  • Fixed paladin gloves stats, properly gives blade damage reduction now

  • More speculative engine changes to attempt to mitigate lag

  • Fixed rare crash when moving item to container

