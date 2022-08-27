 Skip to content

Joint War update for 27 August 2022

Maintenance Completed

Joint War update for 27 August 2022 · Build 9401619

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta Entries are reopened

Marketplace are available now.

Fixed issues:

  • Fixed camera issues when the character was looking up and down.

  • Spray transfer and tab problems, which are a network problem, have been fixed. Now the spray transfer and bounce status in the game has been brought to the level you want.

  • The music volume adjustment problem in the main menu has been fixed.

  • Fixed the stuttering or detection issue when proceeding with Secure.

  • The "FATAL ERROR" error during connection to the server has been fixed.

  • The repetition issue during reload has been fixed.

Updates will continue continuously. Thank you for supporting us.

JOINT WAR

Marketplace şimdi açıldı.

Düzeltilen Hatalar:

  • Karakter yukarı ve aşağı bakarken yaşanan kamera sorunları giderildi.

  • Network tabanlı bir sorundan kaynaklı yaşanılan hissiyat kaybı ve spray transfer sorunları giderildi. Artık tatmin edici bir seviyededir.

  • Ana menü müzik sesi ayarlayamama sorunu giderildi.

  • Secure basıldığında yaşanan gecikme giderildi.

  • Sunucuya bağlantı sırasında yaşanılan "FATAL ERROR" hatası giderildi.

  • Reload esnasında yaşanılan tekrarlama sorunu giderildi.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1681731
  • Loading history…
