Maintenance Completed

Beta Entries are reopened

Marketplace are available now.

Fixed issues:

Fixed camera issues when the character was looking up and down.

Spray transfer and tab problems, which are a network problem, have been fixed. Now the spray transfer and bounce status in the game has been brought to the level you want.

The music volume adjustment problem in the main menu has been fixed.

Fixed the stuttering or detection issue when proceeding with Secure.

The "FATAL ERROR" error during connection to the server has been fixed.