Maintenance Completed

Beta Entries are reopened
Marketplace are available now.
Fixed issues:
Fixed camera issues when the character was looking up and down.
Spray transfer and tab problems, which are a network problem, have been fixed. Now the spray transfer and bounce status in the game has been brought to the level you want.
The music volume adjustment problem in the main menu has been fixed.
Fixed the stuttering or detection issue when proceeding with Secure.
The "FATAL ERROR" error during connection to the server has been fixed.
The repetition issue during reload has been fixed.
Updates will continue continuously. Thank you for supporting us.
JOINT WAR
Marketplace şimdi açıldı.
Düzeltilen Hatalar:
Karakter yukarı ve aşağı bakarken yaşanan kamera sorunları giderildi.
Network tabanlı bir sorundan kaynaklı yaşanılan hissiyat kaybı ve spray transfer sorunları giderildi. Artık tatmin edici bir seviyededir.
Ana menü müzik sesi ayarlayamama sorunu giderildi.
Secure basıldığında yaşanan gecikme giderildi.
Sunucuya bağlantı sırasında yaşanılan "FATAL ERROR" hatası giderildi.
Reload esnasında yaşanılan tekrarlama sorunu giderildi.
