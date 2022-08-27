- Each motorbike has its own audio
- Formulas have the new audio as well
- New screen effect when the motorbike is crashed
- Improved vehicle shader (Smaller paint flakes + double coating)
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 27 August 2022
2021.1.10 (v2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
