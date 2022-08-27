 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 27 August 2022

2021.1.10 (v2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Each motorbike has its own audio
  • Formulas have the new audio as well
  • New screen effect when the motorbike is crashed
  • Improved vehicle shader (Smaller paint flakes + double coating)

Changed files in this update

