Rally update for 27 August 2022

Minor Patch V.515

-Made stat incrementing go faster (becomes instant once a value of 500 is reached)
-Added a cap on particle effects to prevent lagging and crashing
-Scaled the infinite army damage and health even higher; starting on the 10th infinite army, it will begin to scale exponentially.

