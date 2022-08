Share · View all patches · Build 9401575 · Last edited 27 August 2022 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy

In this minor update we've fixed a small issue with the leaderboard highlights (or lack of!)

We've also tweaked mouse controls for a smoother experience.

Finally, we've added a screen in the boot flow explaining the controls - and the fact you can slow Mr. Robot down with a button press!

Enjoy!