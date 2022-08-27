Little Changes & Improvements

IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved some Hajiwari maps like Lonely Road.
CHANGES
- Changed shotgun animation.
- 50 berries is now needed to respawn on faction base after dying.
FIXES
- Slow down message shouldn't appear when warping on the same map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
IMPROVEMENTS
CHANGES
FIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update