Pirate Souls update for 27 August 2022

Little Changes & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9401570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved some Hajiwari maps like Lonely Road.

CHANGES

  • Changed shotgun animation.
  • 50 berries is now needed to respawn on faction base after dying.

FIXES

  • Slow down message shouldn't appear when warping on the same map.

