08/27/2022 Update notes

- Added character descriptions
- Added character mug shots to character select
- Fixed some text formatting issues
- New ADS system part 3
- Corrected First Person arm placements
- Fixed a bug causing Ryuu's ability 2 to not cast correctly
- Corrected a bug causing weapon attachments to display and hide improperly
- Fixed an issue causing game to crash when traveling to crash site as a client
- Optimized crash site increasing fps on all maps
- Fixed machine gun reload issue
- Reduced overall map lighting on paradise
- Removed all sky spheres and sky boxes
- Altered stairs on paradise to reduce falling effect while descending them
- Corrected waterfalls on Paradise so that splash effects no longer play through structures
- Fixed weapon tracers and muzzle flashes, they are now visible on all clients
- Lobby music volume now reacts to "music" slider in the settings
- Diomedes's fireball trap will now drop away from caster as intended
- Increased number and visibility of weapon and ammo drops on paradise
- Replaced all character models with updated concept art
**
Testing is 08/28/2022 in the development discord.**
Changed files in this update