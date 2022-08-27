 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon's Run Playtest update for 27 August 2022

08/27/2022 Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9401512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added character descriptions
  • Added character mug shots to character select
  • Fixed some text formatting issues
  • New ADS system part 3
  • Corrected First Person arm placements
  • Fixed a bug causing Ryuu's ability 2 to not cast correctly
  • Corrected a bug causing weapon attachments to display and hide improperly
  • Fixed an issue causing game to crash when traveling to crash site as a client
  • Optimized crash site increasing fps on all maps
  • Fixed machine gun reload issue
  • Reduced overall map lighting on paradise
  • Removed all sky spheres and sky boxes
  • Altered stairs on paradise to reduce falling effect while descending them
  • Corrected waterfalls on Paradise so that splash effects no longer play through structures
  • Fixed weapon tracers and muzzle flashes, they are now visible on all clients
  • Lobby music volume now reacts to "music" slider in the settings
  • Diomedes's fireball trap will now drop away from caster as intended
  • Increased number and visibility of weapon and ammo drops on paradise
  • Replaced all character models with updated concept art

**

Testing is 08/28/2022 in the development discord.**

Changed files in this update

Depot 1864841
  • Loading history…
Depot 1864842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link