-
Fixed a problem in which the calorie display on the ingredient list was corrupted.
-
Fixed a problem in which closing the settings screen while entering a player name would cause the name to remain in the editing state the next time the settings screen was opened.
-
Fixed a problem in which the display of ingredients would be incorrect when adding ingredients to a takoyaki at about the same time as other players.
-
Fixed a problem that the number of takoyaki would sometimes increase when repeatedly hitting a baked takoyaki.
-
Added room channel display.
Takoyaki Party Survival update for 27 August 2022
Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update