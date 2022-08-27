 Skip to content

Takoyaki Party Survival update for 27 August 2022

Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)

Ver 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a problem in which the calorie display on the ingredient list was corrupted.

  • Fixed a problem in which closing the settings screen while entering a player name would cause the name to remain in the editing state the next time the settings screen was opened.

  • Fixed a problem in which the display of ingredients would be incorrect when adding ingredients to a takoyaki at about the same time as other players.

  • Fixed a problem that the number of takoyaki would sometimes increase when repeatedly hitting a baked takoyaki.

  • Added room channel display.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

