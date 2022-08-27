Fixed (Ver 1.0.1)

Fixed a problem in which the calorie display on the ingredient list was corrupted.

Fixed a problem in which closing the settings screen while entering a player name would cause the name to remain in the editing state the next time the settings screen was opened.

Fixed a problem in which the display of ingredients would be incorrect when adding ingredients to a takoyaki at about the same time as other players.

Fixed a problem that the number of takoyaki would sometimes increase when repeatedly hitting a baked takoyaki.