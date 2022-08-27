- First working version with the new URP pipeline.
- Glow to the landing zone attention markers.
- New Skyboxes.
- Updated planet below feet.
- Updated all of the build environment to the latest.
Galaxy Forces VR update for 27 August 2022
v1.90 New render pipeline.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Galaxy Forces VR Content Depot 1035551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update