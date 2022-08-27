 Skip to content

Galaxy Forces VR update for 27 August 2022

v1.90 New render pipeline.

  • First working version with the new URP pipeline.
  • Glow to the landing zone attention markers.
  • New Skyboxes.
  • Updated planet below feet.
  • Updated all of the build environment to the latest.

