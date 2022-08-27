Patch notes - bug fix (v1.0.2)

There was a severe bug that crashed game when you activate "rage on touch" ability.
This is fixed now with version 1.0.2.
Sorry if you encountered this! Please let me know if you encounter any other bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update