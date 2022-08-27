 Skip to content

Madville+ update for 27 August 2022

Patch notes - bug fix (v1.0.2)

Patch notes - bug fix (v1.0.2)

Build 9401361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a severe bug that crashed game when you activate "rage on touch" ability.

This is fixed now with version 1.0.2.

Sorry if you encountered this! Please let me know if you encounter any other bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934541
  • Loading history…
