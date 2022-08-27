Update 1.5.0 - Shadows & Cash

Share · View all patches · Build 9401329 · Last edited 27 August 2022 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Neo Earthers!

This month's update brings visual and in-game currency improvements and a couple of minor fixes thrown in for good measure.

1.5.0 changelog

- Shadow sprites added for all units and enemies

- In game currency bonus pickups that can be collected on maps by moving a unit on to them, there are two types:

blue type (+150 RP bonus)

purple type (+300 RP bonus)

The RP picked up go straight into the 'free cash' reserve and can be used to buy units for the next battle.

Minor fixes: