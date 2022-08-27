 Skip to content

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 27 August 2022

Update 1.5.0 - Shadows & Cash

Update 1.5.0 - Shadows & Cash

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Neo Earthers!
This month's update brings visual and in-game currency improvements and a couple of minor fixes thrown in for good measure.

1.5.0 changelog

- Shadow sprites added for all units and enemies

- In game currency bonus pickups that can be collected on maps by moving a unit on to them, there are two types:

  • blue type (+150 RP bonus)
  • purple type (+300 RP bonus)

The RP picked up go straight into the 'free cash' reserve and can be used to buy units for the next battle.

Minor fixes:

  • pause added to defeat condition triggered by base destruction to allow animation to play out before menu pops up.

  • Warrior Robot range bug fixed

