Update 1.5.0 - Shadows & Cash

Greetings Neo Earthers!
This month's update brings visual and in-game currency improvements and a couple of minor fixes thrown in for good measure.
1.5.0 changelog
- Shadow sprites added for all units and enemies
- In game currency bonus pickups that can be collected on maps by moving a unit on to them, there are two types:
- blue type (+150 RP bonus)
- purple type (+300 RP bonus)
The RP picked up go straight into the 'free cash' reserve and can be used to buy units for the next battle.
Minor fixes:
-
pause added to defeat condition triggered by base destruction to allow animation to play out before menu pops up.
-
Warrior Robot range bug fixed
