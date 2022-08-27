Taunt improvements, bug fixes, difficulty tuning

283: Early Access 0.13.22 - August 27, 2022 2:35 PM EST

• Taunt now locks the target to you for a minimum fixed duration.

• Shield Bash (WAR) no longer has a cooldown.

• Zealous Slam (CRU) and Shield Break (SHD) now taunt their targets.

• Fixed a bug that allowed for heal messages to display and buffs to apply to slain targets.

• Mime Strike will now work on all three Hurricane Kicks (MNK).

• Fixed a bug that allowed certain properties to incorrectly appear on certain rare items, such as Two-hand Blunt on shields.

• Champion mobs are now more common on nightmare and hell difficulty. They are the most common in hell.

• Adjusted how many mobs could be champ/uniques before level 20. You won't see more than one per battle below level 10. You won't see more than two before level 20. The maximum total of champ/uniques has also been lowered.

• Fixed the layout of the leaderboard now that experience values are longer.

• The experience penalty for playing in nightmare mode has been increased from 77 to 79.

• Health, mana, and spirit recovery properties are now more powerful in nightmare and hell. Previously the leech, wraith rates in higher difficulties were much lower.