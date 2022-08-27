283: Early Access 0.13.22 - August 27, 2022 2:35 PM EST
• Taunt now locks the target to you for a minimum fixed duration.
• Shield Bash (WAR) no longer has a cooldown.
• Zealous Slam (CRU) and Shield Break (SHD) now taunt their targets.
• Fixed a bug that allowed for heal messages to display and buffs to apply to slain targets.
• Mime Strike will now work on all three Hurricane Kicks (MNK).
• Fixed a bug that allowed certain properties to incorrectly appear on certain rare items, such as Two-hand Blunt on shields.
• Champion mobs are now more common on nightmare and hell difficulty. They are the most common in hell.
• Adjusted how many mobs could be champ/uniques before level 20. You won't see more than one per battle below level 10. You won't see more than two before level 20. The maximum total of champ/uniques has also been lowered.
• Fixed the layout of the leaderboard now that experience values are longer.
• The experience penalty for playing in nightmare mode has been increased from 77 to 79.
• Health, mana, and spirit recovery properties are now more powerful in nightmare and hell. Previously the leech, wraith rates in higher difficulties were much lower.
Nevergrind Online update for 27 August 2022
Taunt improvements, bug fixes, difficulty tuning
