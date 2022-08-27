 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 27 August 2022

Taunt improvements, bug fixes, difficulty tuning

Share · View all patches · Build 9401323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

283: Early Access 0.13.22 - August 27, 2022 2:35 PM EST
• Taunt now locks the target to you for a minimum fixed duration.
• Shield Bash (WAR) no longer has a cooldown.
• Zealous Slam (CRU) and Shield Break (SHD) now taunt their targets.
• Fixed a bug that allowed for heal messages to display and buffs to apply to slain targets.
• Mime Strike will now work on all three Hurricane Kicks (MNK).
• Fixed a bug that allowed certain properties to incorrectly appear on certain rare items, such as Two-hand Blunt on shields.
• Champion mobs are now more common on nightmare and hell difficulty. They are the most common in hell.
• Adjusted how many mobs could be champ/uniques before level 20. You won't see more than one per battle below level 10. You won't see more than two before level 20. The maximum total of champ/uniques has also been lowered.
• Fixed the layout of the leaderboard now that experience values are longer.
• The experience penalty for playing in nightmare mode has been increased from 77 to 79.
• Health, mana, and spirit recovery properties are now more powerful in nightmare and hell. Previously the leech, wraith rates in higher difficulties were much lower.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link