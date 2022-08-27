 Skip to content

Krampus Kills update for 27 August 2022

Update V0.61

Share · View all patches · Build 9401245

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some small changes as we get into the home stretch to release out of Early Access at the end of the Fall.

Mostly just polishing the UI and Settings.

Settings now save when you restart that game.

A few small gameplay tweaks. Krampus laser eye attack has been tweaked so it is not so buggy in the final boss fight.

The front door doesn't open now in the house. Players were going outside and getting lost when getting outside was supposed to be an easter egg. Players now have to go out the backdoor if they want to find the SMG easter egg.

Changed files in this update

