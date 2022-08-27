- Upgrade to golang v1.19
- Original: Fix bug where a different save slot can overwrite a save slot 1 after prestige. Special thanks to Harbison for reporting this on discord!
- Original: Smarter saving and save rotation, to match enhancements already made in remake.
- Original: Add new UI with more fine grained controls to specify which items auto collect should prefer or spurn, including the ability to DISABLE an item type entirely if player wants, such as knockback which some players find makes battles less efficient. Thanks to Smogginal Dorksfurth for reporting on Steam forums.
- Original: Dramatically tone down insight storage bonuses in general to 1/100th of what they were, because it had gotten pretty silly.
- Original: Tweak terraform building to have a bigger benefit in terms of land, and also cost some crystal.
- Original: Original starting bonuses work more in favor of the player (by effectively giving you +bonus to that item for the whole run, and upgrading costs for it are as if you didn't have any starting bonus).
- Original: Stop displaying cutoff text on Fast Buy label.
- Remake: Don't allow player or enemy to spawn with armored cruisers, because it gives a really poor start.
- Remake: Cargo ships upgrade is now in Engineering tab, and costs Rations.
- Remake: Make armada assignment intelligent enough to realize when your territory is not contiguous (and avoid flying your ships across enemy territory to attack or defend).
- Remake: Now you keep 20% of fast forward time when starting a new world.
Idle Armada update for 27 August 2022
Idle Armada Update: 0.12.1.0. Original AND Remake Changes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
