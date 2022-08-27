Small bug fix 2!

Hi everyone I worked on a couple of things.
- the bone throw now spawns bones that are more easily detectable
- The trash doesn't get destroyed by snapping pictures or the dooter
- You can no longer destroy the pumpkings, thankfully poor pumpkins
