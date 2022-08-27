 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 27 August 2022

Update V0.23-5

Build 9401192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change: Class Exp multiplier in the Reincarnation screen shows the previous and next multiplier (to know how much it grew).
  • Change: Permanent Talent Points is now based on the all time highest level of all Classes, thus allowing to try challenges and leave them without losing permanent Talent Points.
  • Change: Class Level shown in the Reincarnation screen (at the top left) were showing the "last run level", from now they will always show the highest level achieved.
  • Change: Equipment Rating Band Green is brighter (this is a test to see if it helps making it more obvious when an Equipment is better or not, red is dark, green is bright).
  • Change: Challenge 4 target has been lowered from 2-2-50 to 2-2-25.
    • Fix: Fighting Efficiency had a Reincarnation Bonus in it's formula (a very small one, it has been removed).
  • Fix: Leaderboard show 100 row per page now instead of 93.
  • Fix: Enhancing Sound when not enough material are available is removed.
  • Fix: Code displaying the wrong message is fixed.

