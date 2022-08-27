- Change: Class Exp multiplier in the Reincarnation screen shows the previous and next multiplier (to know how much it grew).
- Change: Permanent Talent Points is now based on the all time highest level of all Classes, thus allowing to try challenges and leave them without losing permanent Talent Points.
- Change: Class Level shown in the Reincarnation screen (at the top left) were showing the "last run level", from now they will always show the highest level achieved.
- Change: Equipment Rating Band Green is brighter (this is a test to see if it helps making it more obvious when an Equipment is better or not, red is dark, green is bright).
- Change: Challenge 4 target has been lowered from 2-2-50 to 2-2-25.
-
- Fix: Fighting Efficiency had a Reincarnation Bonus in it's formula (a very small one, it has been removed).
- Fix: Leaderboard show 100 row per page now instead of 93.
- Fix: Enhancing Sound when not enough material are available is removed.
- Fix: Code displaying the wrong message is fixed.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 27 August 2022
Update V0.23-5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update