Ezbench update for 27 August 2022

Patch 0.4 - GPU Select (Experimental) and reduced cilent size!

Patch 0.4 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The latest update '0.4' introduces an exciting new feature called 'GPU Select', which enables you to select the correct GPU for the benchmark. We have also reduced the package size by ~60%!

In addition, there will be a minor bugfix update coming pretty soon!

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback!

We are still working on the next scene for the client, as well as some new features not previously seen in benchmarking - it will be worth the wait - we promise!

