Fret Smasher Patch v0.34.2 A2

ADDITIONS
- NEW Video Highways | Select any video in your highways folder and use it as your highway/HF highway (.mp4 | .avi | .webm)
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with pull offs that would infinitely hit a note ahead after the fret was let go
- Fixed an issue with pull offs not accepting a note hit if frets below the note were held which only occurred with the default window (no hit logic cheats) when pulling off uses the frontend logic
- Fixed an issue where songs with single note HyperFlux phrases would soft lock the game during the loading process
Changed files in this update