 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 27 August 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.34.2 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 9401086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDITIONS
  • NEW Video Highways | Select any video in your highways folder and use it as your highway/HF highway (.mp4 | .avi | .webm)
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with pull offs that would infinitely hit a note ahead after the fret was let go
  • Fixed an issue with pull offs not accepting a note hit if frets below the note were held which only occurred with the default window (no hit logic cheats) when pulling off uses the frontend logic
  • Fixed an issue where songs with single note HyperFlux phrases would soft lock the game during the loading process

Changed files in this update

Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1648352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link