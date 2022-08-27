HotFix #9 | 27-08-2022 (08.27.6ea)

- Fixed removal of items in inventory - possibility to delete items one by one (unless the items were purchased in a pack of 10, e.g. bread - in which case it removes the entire pack)
- Increased area of interaction when lifting the rod from the rod pod and increased time to hook the fish -please test it
- Added missing conversion of units in the inventory
- Removed max level cap
- Increased max level of fishing net to 30
- Reorganised display in the Leaders- Steel category
- Fixed lure behavior: Robinson© Aspex 70mm and UFA© Fishy-G
Other small fixes
Changed files in this update