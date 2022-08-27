 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 27 August 2022

HotFix #9 | 27-08-2022 (08.27.6ea)

Build 9401080

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed removal of items in inventory - possibility to delete items one by one (unless the items were purchased in a pack of 10, e.g. bread - in which case it removes the entire pack)
  • Increased area of interaction when lifting the rod from the rod pod and increased time to hook the fish -please test it
  • Added missing conversion of units in the inventory
  • Removed max level cap
  • Increased max level of fishing net to 30
  • Reorganised display in the Leaders- Steel category
  • Fixed lure behavior: Robinson© Aspex 70mm and UFA© Fishy-G

Other small fixes

