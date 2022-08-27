Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.4a

So this seems like something I should have done a long time ago ... somehow it slipped my mind, I guess.

Explosions now damage the player.

To be fair, some explosions did damage the player previously, namely exploding aliens and meteors. However, the rocket launcher did not damage the player at all if you fired it at close range. Now it does, as do the exploding fuel crystals seen in the last update.

ALSO:

I think i finally fixed the Sonic Cannon. It was working, but sometimes it didn't always register a hit, so it seemed a bit faulty. I found out it was calculating direction incorrectly, and now it should actually hit stuff when pointing at it.