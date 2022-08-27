Automobilista 2 V1.4.1.0 RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 V1.4.1 has finally arrived - the new update packs a mega list of game-changing improvements, new features, cars and a great surprise - the 2022 reform of Spa-Francorchamps as a free addition to the existing Spa-Francorchamps DLC!

The official release of Racin´ USA Pt3 has been delayed while we work out some new items for the pack, but you won´t have to wait longer to do some oval racing - the two ovals already confirmed as part of Racin´ USA Pt3 along with all oval variants of F-USA Gen1-3 from Pt2 as well as Daytona from Pt1 will all be available with V1.4 tomorrow, the Pt 3 content as a free trial for all owners of the base game until they become part of the official Racin´ USA Pt3 release!

Introducing Advanced Mechanical Damage Modeling: AMDM is currently featuring with most open wheelers, GTs and faster prototypes. To make use of it, make sure to enable MECHANICAL FAILURES in GAMEPLAY UI. Try a race any of the historic open wheelers against AI (especially F-Vintage) with random failures enabled. to more readily experience the new feature. Custom AI creators may want to look into the new reliability parameter we added. We will extend this feature to more classes in the near future, but the most notoriously unreliable race cars already are supported

We have more relevant info about this update and how to get the best of the new features incoming - for now, here is the complete changelog since the last official release.

V1.3.8.3 -> V1.4.0.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Cars

Added F-USA Gen1-3 Short Oval, Speedway & Superspeedway configurations (part of Racin´USA Pt2)

Added Ginetta G55 GT3 to GT Open Class

Added Mini Cooper 1965 to Copa Classic B class

Added Vulkan Truck to Copa Truck class

Added Mercedes AMG GT4 to GT4 class

Tracks

Added WWT Raceway Speedway and road course configurations (part of Racin´ USA Pt3)

Added Autoclub Speedway (speedway & road course part of Racin´ USA Pt3)

Added Daytona Tri-Oval layout (part of Racin´ USA Pt3)

GENERAL

Added support for Full Course Yellow

Added support for cars to use different aero packages depending on track

Fixed bug allowing player livery to be selected by AI in championships

Added low downforce aero packages for F-V12, F-V10 Gen1 & F-V10 Gen2 classes (affects physics & default setup for both player and AI)

LiveTrack developments: Added support for custom min-max grip ranges per track to account for tarmac quality / dirtiness / maintenance and other such variables from track-to-track; Adjusted baseline minimal grip and range (generally lower mininum grip, higher peak, slightly slower buildup, offline isn´t as globally poor grip as it was before); Adjusted Livetrack presets for better scaling & set light rubber as baseline starting point instead of Green in Default progressing configuration)

Fixed potential freeze when a new participant joins Multiplayer session while session is alredy in progress

Added some mitigation to help reduce extreme wheel movement of remote clients in Multiplayer

UI & HUD

Extended Opponent Settings to allow user to set the number of AI vehicles per class in single player

Opponent Aggression setting now uses 5 predefined levels rather than 0-100% slider.

Enabled seat/mirror adjustment for non VR users accessed via in-game Cockpit Configuration options

Updated various vehicle specifications to recent revisions & added specs for new cars & associated aero packages

Fixed livery limit warning not displaying on Opponent Settings screen

Prevented livery name from expanding beyond container bounds on livery selection screen

Revised vehicle information according to latest physics adjustments

PHYSICS

Fully revised physics for Caterhams, ARC Camaro, GT Classics, Vintage TCs, Street Cars

Revised tire thermodynamics covering ideal temperature ranges, heating & cooling rates and fallout rates when outside ideal operating window

Added Qual / Soft / Medium / Hard compounds to F-Classics (all); medium & hard compound records for F-Reiza; Hard compounds for F-V12, F-V10 (both gens)

Added bespoke wet compound records for Formula Classic, Formula V10, Formula Reiza, F-USA, Formula 3, Proto2-4, GT4, GT5, Sprint Race

Added bespoke intermediate records for Formula Ultimate (both gens)

Further development to F-Vee, Vintages, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Opala 79, Old Stock, TSI Cup, Street Cars

Revised various existing compounds for GTE, GT1, F-Ultimate (both gens), Super V8, Stock Car 2019; Revised wet & intermediate compounds (WIP)

Extensive engine revisions (torque & compression curves, inertia, turbo models, fuel consumption, heating & cooling rates & associated wear) to GTE, GT3, GT4, GT1 (all), Porsche Cup, F-Classic Gen3 (all), Cadillac DPi, Sprint Race, P1-P4 prototypes, ARC Camaro, Stock Car 2019-2022, Group C, Vintage TCs, F-USA (all) Mini JCW, Corvette C3, TSI Cup, Ginetta G40 GT5 & G40 Cup, Copa Classics, Hot Cars, Copa Uno & Copa Fusca

Fixed bug leading to extreme engine cooling

Revised clutch LSD models for F-Vintages (both gens) F-Retro (all gens) Cadillac DPI, P1 , P2, P3, P4 (MRX), BMW 2002 Turbo, F-V10 (both gens), F-V12, F-Ultimate (both gens), Corvette C Caterham Supersport, Superlight, 620R, F-Classic G1-3, F-USA G1-3 Stock Car 2019-2022, Copa Montana, Ultima GTR Race & revised default setups to suit (setup reset recommended)

Changed radiator & brake duct ranges to 5% increments for cars that have it adjustable

Added throttle maps for cars that still missed it: BMW 2002, F301 & F309, Caterham Superlight & Supersport , F-Classic Gen2M1&2, G3M3, F-V10 Gen2

GTE, GT3 & GT4 BoP revision complete, including various adjustments to turbo downscaling depending on environment pressure (so turbo cars no longer have substantial advantage on tracks at higher altitude)

Copa Truck now features more detailed modelling of each truck´s engine with performance differences

Adjusted CoG height for F-Trainers, Ginetta G40s2

Various fuel tank size corrections & corrections to discrepancies between fuel tank pistop ranges; corrected tank ranges that didn´t factor initial minimal 1L in tank

Adjusted center of fuel tank height for various cars to rectify minor inconsistencies

Added custom draft production scale per car, accounting for variations in drag & dimensions

Slightly increased lift & drag increment per radiator & brake duct setting for cars that still had that specially low

Disabled lingering redundant one-step setup ranges that made options appear adjustable in setup screen even though they weren´t

Further adjustments to FFB Max force in various cars

Fixed diff ramp angles in GTE / GT3 to current defaults / disabled redundant range in Mclaren 570 & Ginetta G55

Further adjustments to slick behavior on a wet track

Ginetta G40 Cup: Correted mass (925kg with driver)

Reduced rate of artificial pre-race tire heating without formation lap

Minor moment of inertia corrections for Stock Omega, Opala (all models), Lancer Cup (both models) GTE / GT3 / GT4, GT1, Street Cars

Ultima GTR Race: Revised specifications to suit new GT Open class it now belongs to, with adjusted tire dimensions & weight; Disabled onboard adjustable ARB

Mercedes AMG GT3: Minor adjustments to default setup (slightly lower rear slow rebound, increased diff preload to 110 Nm)

Adjusted fuel tank positions for Porsche RSR, Corvette C3.R

F-Classic G2M3: Added boost function going to full boost pressure setting (100%) temporarily while boost button is is held; Slight adjustment to turbo efficiency; adjusted boost map for improved driveability

F-Ultimate Gen2: Adjusted mass (798kg as per latest regulation update)

F-3: Fixed syntax error causing its tires to use the wrong components as of V1.3.8.3

F-Ultimate (both gens): Reduced front & rear wing drag-to-lift efficiency

AI

AI can use more then one tire compound

Addec custom AI driver names & personalities for Vintage Touring Cars 1/2, Copa Classic B & FL, GT Classics, HotCas, Opala Stock, Formula Vee, Copa Uno, Copa Fusca and Lancer Cup

Further adjustments to AI movement when pulling out from behind another car to overtake

Revised AI performance for Adelaide Modern

Generally raised AI overtaking parameters & reduced gaps between minimum and max aggression for AI rates

Dsabled function that was added to prevent AI from cutting corners but was actually making the issue worse

AI calibration pass for all cars

Adjusted AI performance for Nurburgring Nordschleife layouts, Adelaide

Adjusted performance levels for all classes with custom AI driver

Restored AI aggression for practice and qualifying when dealing with other AI cars

Slightly improved AI overtakes of slow/lapped cars.

Added table of contents and sub headings for each class in AI driver list to facilitate editing by end users

Globally reduced rolling resistance for AI on most cars to compensate error in benchmarking AI straightline speed (further per car fine tuning still pending)

Added automatic radiator adjustment (for F-USA Gen1-3 oval variants only for now)

Added functional differential for all AI physics according to car spec to improve their ability to negotiate corners

Implemented AI mistakes for oval tracks (AI spins)

Added new AI personality parameter 'fuel_management' that works in oval tracks and is customizable by end user as explained here

AUDIO

AI / Remote / replay cars now have same drivetrain sounds & surface sounds as player car

Grinding gears sound effect should now play continuously on H-Shifters instead of infinite restarting

Added ambient reverb for Buenos Aires and Galeao

Removed artificial reverb parameters from Adelaide, Imola, Interlagos and Montreal tracks.

Adjusted F-Classic V6 Turbo internal sounds, adjusted external volume.

Increased volume of audio effect from running off the ideal racing line

Added crowd sounds (Auto Club only for now)

TRACKS

Interlagos: Restricted track cut limits at pit entrance

VEHICLES

Restricted available car liveries to a limit of 40 total for all classes in the game

Added actual driver helmet designs and outfits to Stock Car Pro Series 2019-2022

Updated F-USA driver helmet model

Puma P052: Added damage/dangling parts; Fixed the reverse lights (wasn't working before); Adjusted lights glow texture, lights uv map (ch5) and adjusted the material; Revised collision.

Caterham SuperSport: Fixed the H-pattern movement to reflect the correct gear sequence

Opala 1979: Fixed the cockpit shift light

McLaren F1 GTR: Fixed windscreen issue

Ginetta G40 Cup/GT5: Fixed gauges lights

F-USA Gen1: Added magnesium wheels for cars that should have them

Montana: Adjusted onboard cameras

Camaro GT4R: Updated position of look back camera so as rear wing doesnt obscure

Various onboard camera corrections for Copa Classic models & Copa Fusca

Updated F-USA G3 LCD steering wheel to include water temp in Fahrenheit

Fixed inaccurate RPM bar calibrations on F-USA G1 and G2 cockpit displays

Switched water temperature on F-USA G1 and G2 displays to fahrenheit

Added custom driver outfits & helmets to Stock Car 2019 + new entries to 2020-22..

Updated driver outfits for Stock Car drivers that participate outside series that use the Modern GT driver outfits

Updated liveries for Copa Uno, Copa Classics

V1.4.0.0 -> V1.4.1.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Spa-Francorchamps 2022 layout (part of Spa-Francorchamps DLC)

GENERAL

Added new exhaust smoke type for diesel vehicles

Added visibile undertray sparks from bottoming for F-Ultimate & F-Classic (all gens)

Fixed Green LiveTrack preset not being fully green & revised grip levels for other presets

Reduced FFB fade in timer from 5 to 3s

UI & HUD

Added Official Events page and menu entry

Updated Main Menu art panels

Added Manual Grid and Full course Yellow options to championship editor

Added Single Player Gameplay option to enable/disable random failures

Changed Damage Scale option to use predefined levels instead of percentages

Fixed ICM being unable to choose 'auto' ERS mode

Altered vehicle/livery selection, showroom, and lobby to display appropriate downforce variant for current circuit

Changed vehicle reliability to be based on mean time to failure directly

Disabled redundant turbo setting from showing in Copa Uno & Mini 1965 setup screen

PHYSICS

Completely revised thermodynamics for all tires

Added Advanced Mechanical Damage Modelling for: F-Vintage (both gens), F-Retro (all gens), F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens)

Updated traction control functionality for all cars that feature the device

Fixed autolift value keeping throttle @ 100% during autoclutch upshifts with F-Vintage (all), F-Retro (all but G3 TE), F-Vee & corrected various semi-automatics that were blipping to 100% in downshifts

Added new tire model parameters to more accurate modelling of slick behavior & performance in a wet surface

Adjusted FFB for F-Classics, F-V10 Gen1, F-V12, F-3

FFB adjustments for F-Ultimate Gen2, F-V10 Gen2

Adjusted brakeduct cooling rates for BMW M6 & M8

Camaro SS: Revised body inertia

Mclaren 720S GT3: Slightly raised front splitter height sensitivity

ARC Camaro:Adjusted CoG height

Ginetta G55 GT3: further adjustments to aero balance and suspension Adjusted brake heating & cooling rates

F-Ultimate Gen2: Fixed asymetrical front brake cooling rate

Sigma P1: Fixed TC & ABS not being enabled

Added LD variants for F-Classic Gen3, F-Reiza & F-Ultimate Gen1

Ginetta G55 GT3: Suspension geometry update & suspension and ride height adjustments

GT1: Corrected engine output of Porsche and Mclaren F1 GTR

BMW M4 GT4: Minor power multi & rear ARB adjustment; Reduced default steering lock

Completed tire revisions for Street Cars, F-Vintage Gen1&2

Adjusted FFB max force & pneumatic trail on F-Vintages, Super V8, Stock Cars and BMW M6

Corvette C3-R: Reduced brake torque & heating

Mclaren F1: Reduced diffuser baseline downforce & adjusted center of pressure

BMW M6: Default setup refinements

Lancer Cup: revised fuel consumption, engine heating and wear

AI

Prevented AI taking damage from small contacts in the wall or in other AIs (could lead to AIs coming to the pits too frequently)

Fixed AI not pitting for engine repairs if they have an engine related failure

Improved the way that the AI retires to off track due to terminal damage

Added initial extra compounds for AI on F-Classic, F-Reiza & F-Ultimate Gen2 (WIP)

F3, Copa Truck, Group C AI calibration pass

F-USA (all gens): Added automatic radiator settings for AI for short oval and speedway variants

Slightly increased AI draft scaling

Revised F-V10 Gen1 & F-Classic Gen1 AI names and performance

Revised AI paths & performance for Adelaide Historic, Nurburgring (GP & Veedol layouts) & Hockenheim (GP & National layouts), Spieberg

Prevented AI vehicles from speeding up when they are trying to retire

Fixed some issues with AI behaviour during full course yellow

Implemented AI differentials

Improved AI response to overheating due to damage

AUDIO

Wall reflections: increased in volume, altered profile.

Enabled new high speed passby wind "woosh" sound

Decreased-distant live-play opponent sound attenuation max parameter, increased close distance parameter.

Ginetta G55 GT4 & Supercup: Adjusted on-power volume for trackside & opponent view

Fusca Classic FL: adjusted internior engine sound transition from idle to 3000 RPM

Adjusted engine samples mixing on idle to mid-rpms for Copa Fusca, HotCars Fusca M1 & M2 and Puma GTE.

Copa Truck: adjusted tire skid parameters, increased base pitch.

Mercedes AMG GT4: increased interior engine volume, adjusted mixing in lower rpm band (cockpit sound)

Adjusted trackside camera and opponent volume for BMW M8 & Corvette C8.R

Turned off doppler on environment aerial animations

TRACKS

Livetrack Updates: Added more visible rubbering effect, more prominent dirt buildup & cleaning off on track with car interaction

Added custom LT grip ranges for Adelaide Historic, Bathurst, Brands Hatch, Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Daytona, Donington, Fontana, Galeao, Granja, Ibarra, Interlagos Historic, Interlagos Kart, Jaca Oval, Kansai, Londrina Kart, Long Beach, Montreal, Monza, Nurburgring, Ortona, Oulton Park, Road America, Silverstone, Spa 93, Speedland, Spielberg

Nurburgring: Fixed floating flags in test day session for Nords 24h layout

Road America: Adjusted curb physics for improved FFB feeling; LOD adjustments

Bathurst: Fixed a hole in csm wall (T1 exit on left)

VEHICLES