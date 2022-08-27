 Skip to content

Space Bandit update for 27 August 2022

New Zone 2 Boss & More Color

Last edited by Wendy

Here's another weekly update. Enjoy. And as always, please ping me on the Discord if you have any feedback :)

Change log:

  • Adding a boss to Zone 2.
  • Adding some color back into Zones 1 & 2.
  • Adding a mutation that increases ammo.
  • Adding rules to make some mutations stack-able.
  • Fixing bug were naked skin achievement didn't unlock.
  • Fixing bug were could shoot self in helmet.
  • Fixing Zone 3 soft lock were couldn't pick up QSD.
  • Fixed tooltip of robo skin.
  • Less bullets in the MP5 looking gun.
  • Enemies have less stun time after teleporting.
  • Blood splatter no longer covers sprite outlines.
  • Other minor balance stuff.

