New Zone 2 Boss & More Color

And as always, please ping me on the Discord if you have any feedback :)
Change log:
- Adding a boss to Zone 2.
- Adding some color back into Zones 1 & 2.
- Adding a mutation that increases ammo.
- Adding rules to make some mutations stack-able.
- Fixing bug were naked skin achievement didn't unlock.
- Fixing bug were could shoot self in helmet.
- Fixing Zone 3 soft lock were couldn't pick up QSD.
- Fixed tooltip of robo skin.
- Less bullets in the MP5 looking gun.
- Enemies have less stun time after teleporting.
- Blood splatter no longer covers sprite outlines.
- Other minor balance stuff.
