Hotfix 1.0.1a

Hello everyone, fast hotfix that will fix some bugs that have been reported and includes the balance changes that were announced in 1.0.1.
Reuploaded the changes to the monster cards from version 1.0.1 that were not uploaded correctly.
Changed the order in which certain items and enchantments that draw cards or give copies of cards interact. Especially in extreme cases like Double Shot + Elven Agility + weapon that draw cards + Mirror of Kassandra. In this case, first will be the Mirror, then the Double Shot, and then the rest.
Fixed a problem where players were receiving incorrect amounts of Dust after card divinations when the process was reset before it finished.
Fixed a problem when a character was stuck because its speed was reduced to very low numbers.
Fixed a problem with casting Twin Scrolls when the active character was the only member alive in the party, causing a desync.
Fixed a problem with the trait Wide Sleeves that caused the game to desync.
That is all for now. Remember to leave a review on Steam if you like the game. It helps us a lot.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
