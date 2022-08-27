 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 27 August 2022

August, 27 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9400907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a) ( FREE RIDE MAP ) Pressing "enter" key multiple times when selecting BUG car no longer causes game to badly assign vehicle starting location
b) minor level design improvements in Free Ride map

Changed files in this update

