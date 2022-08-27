a) ( FREE RIDE MAP ) Pressing "enter" key multiple times when selecting BUG car no longer causes game to badly assign vehicle starting location
b) minor level design improvements in Free Ride map
TurboMania Fog Racers update for 27 August 2022
August, 27 hotfix
