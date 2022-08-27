 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 27 August 2022

UPDATE 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.3

  • Fixed invoice line (500 Unis instead of 245 Unis.)
  • Fixed encoding issue in Italian and Polish files.
  • Fixed rat tail attack not always doing damage.
  • Fixed black rectangle in VFX for Graff's sweep attack.
  • Fixed entry not translated for the Generic rat group in the fanarts.
  • Fixed accessing bunker fight preventing pacifist achievement even if Dee does the fight.
  • Fixed bug with the bunker ball game: the ball no longer falls if we go away when it's stuck.
  • Added a protection against a bug causing gameovers list to get emptied.
  • Added checks to prevent various crashes.
    (Rvs 16601)

