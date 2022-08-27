UPDATE 1.0.3

1.0.3
- Fixed invoice line (500 Unis instead of 245 Unis.)
- Fixed encoding issue in Italian and Polish files.
- Fixed rat tail attack not always doing damage.
- Fixed black rectangle in VFX for Graff's sweep attack.
- Fixed entry not translated for the Generic rat group in the fanarts.
- Fixed accessing bunker fight preventing pacifist achievement even if Dee does the fight.
- Fixed bug with the bunker ball game: the ball no longer falls if we go away when it's stuck.
- Added a protection against a bug causing gameovers list to get emptied.
- Added checks to prevent various crashes.
(Rvs 16601)
Changed files in this update