 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 27 August 2022

Add the archive function of the equipment panel, and add character panel

Share · View all patches · Build 9400731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add role panel.

  2. Add a toolbar.

  3. Improve the exit game panel.

  4. Add the archive function of equipment bar and shortcut bar.

next steps

  1. Add sickle tool.

  2. The sickle harvests herbs, which can be used to restore blood.

  3. Add a new plot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link