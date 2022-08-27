Add the archive function of the equipment panel, and add character panel

-
Add role panel.
-
Add a toolbar.
-
Improve the exit game panel.
-
Add the archive function of equipment bar and shortcut bar.
next steps
-
Add sickle tool.
-
The sickle harvests herbs, which can be used to restore blood.
-
Add a new plot.
