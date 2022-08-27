Small follow-up patch in publicbeta (v156)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've just put out a mini update with a few bug fixes for the recent big patch in publicbeta. Here's the change list:

Fix for Dark Past quests failing immediately

Fix for physics slowdown when mods include colliders on weapons

Fix for being able to right click to transfer gifts

Fix for crash that sometimes happened when zombies eat a corpse

Fix for Out Of Sync error

In script editor, when language is set to something other than English, show the translation in that language as well

What's this publicbeta thing?

v156 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".