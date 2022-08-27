- CHAPTER #10 - CAMPAIGN MODE

Campaign mode has been added!

From now on HB&P players will be able to enjoy two types of gameplay: Normal and Campaign.

Also, these weeks I have received very good feedback from one of our players: ElVillano. Thanks to his ideas and suggestions, I've been able to make a lot of improvements.

Thank you, ElVillano, thank you very much!

Remember that if you have a bug to report, you can do it on the Steam forums of this game, on Discord or send me a private message. Thank you very much.

Changelog 0.6.5:

ADDED

New game mode: Campaign!

Added -1 staff as a possible starting weapon for Wizards.

Added -2 staff as a possible starting weapon for Necromancers.

Added new legendary item only for characters with high wisdom value: Magic Cloak.

Legendary enemies can give +3 Dagger loot when defeated.

Added new possible location for the story 'The Funeral March': The Knight's Crypt.

The Serpent Tower armoury in the story 'The Barbarian', now generates Wizard's Cloaks for characters with high Wisdom value.

Added a new image for bandits.

CHANGES

Changed cursor image to a quill.

The buttons on the start panel of the game have been modified.

Changed background image of the options panel.

The necromancer character gains one point of strength but loses one point of charisma.

To avoid an exploit that can generate a lot of gold for the player in the barbarian arena using certain spells, if the player possesses a Warlock, Necromancer or Cleric and the quest generates the Barbarian Arena as a playable location, the game will generate a different location then. (Credit: ElVillano)

Fighting in the barbarian arena can now only be chosen once per adventure (Credit: ElVillano).

Now, in the story 'The Funeral March' each cleric that reaches the end of the story grants +5 XP extra to the player.

The graphics of the necropolis in the story 'The Barbarian' have been changed and improved.

Changed the standard turanian warrior image.

I've changed the image of an orc that didn't quite suit me.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a bug that could cause a game crash when using the numeric keypad to select options in combat.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct selection of options in the quest 'The Funeral March' with the keyboard.

Fixed a bug where the initial 'Sing to the Beast' Hunter spell would not display its information when moused over.

Fixed a bug where the reflected image of the Hunter character in the hall of mirrors (in the story 'The Labyrinth') was not displayed.

Some texts have been revised and corrected (Credit ElVillano).