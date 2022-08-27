- CHAPTER #10 - CAMPAIGN MODE

Campaign mode has been added!
From now on HB&P players will be able to enjoy two types of gameplay: Normal and Campaign.
Also, these weeks I have received very good feedback from one of our players: ElVillano. Thanks to his ideas and suggestions, I've been able to make a lot of improvements.
Thank you, ElVillano, thank you very much!
Remember that if you have a bug to report, you can do it on the Steam forums of this game, on Discord or send me a private message. Thank you very much.
Changelog 0.6.5:
ADDED
- New game mode: Campaign!
- Added -1 staff as a possible starting weapon for Wizards.
- Added -2 staff as a possible starting weapon for Necromancers.
- Added new legendary item only for characters with high wisdom value: Magic Cloak.
- Legendary enemies can give +3 Dagger loot when defeated.
- Added new possible location for the story 'The Funeral March': The Knight's Crypt.
- The Serpent Tower armoury in the story 'The Barbarian', now generates Wizard's Cloaks for characters with high Wisdom value.
- Added a new image for bandits.
CHANGES
- Changed cursor image to a quill.
- The buttons on the start panel of the game have been modified.
- Changed background image of the options panel.
- The necromancer character gains one point of strength but loses one point of charisma.
- To avoid an exploit that can generate a lot of gold for the player in the barbarian arena using certain spells, if the player possesses a Warlock, Necromancer or Cleric and the quest generates the Barbarian Arena as a playable location, the game will generate a different location then. (Credit: ElVillano)
- Fighting in the barbarian arena can now only be chosen once per adventure (Credit: ElVillano).
- Now, in the story 'The Funeral March' each cleric that reaches the end of the story grants +5 XP extra to the player.
- The graphics of the necropolis in the story 'The Barbarian' have been changed and improved.
- Changed the standard turanian warrior image.
- I've changed the image of an orc that didn't quite suit me.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed a bug that could cause a game crash when using the numeric keypad to select options in combat.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the correct selection of options in the quest 'The Funeral March' with the keyboard.
- Fixed a bug where the initial 'Sing to the Beast' Hunter spell would not display its information when moused over.
- Fixed a bug where the reflected image of the Hunter character in the hall of mirrors (in the story 'The Labyrinth') was not displayed.
- Some texts have been revised and corrected (Credit ElVillano).
- Thank you for reading -
