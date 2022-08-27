 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 27 August 2022

- CHAPTER #10 - CAMPAIGN MODE

Share · View all patches · Build 9400727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Campaign mode has been added!

From now on HB&P players will be able to enjoy two types of gameplay: Normal and Campaign.

Also, these weeks I have received very good feedback from one of our players: ElVillano. Thanks to his ideas and suggestions, I've been able to make a lot of improvements.
Thank you, ElVillano, thank you very much!

Remember that if you have a bug to report, you can do it on the Steam forums of this game, on Discord or send me a private message. Thank you very much.

Changelog 0.6.5:
ADDED

  • New game mode: Campaign!
  • Added -1 staff as a possible starting weapon for Wizards.
  • Added -2 staff as a possible starting weapon for Necromancers.
  • Added new legendary item only for characters with high wisdom value: Magic Cloak.
  • Legendary enemies can give +3 Dagger loot when defeated.
  • Added new possible location for the story 'The Funeral March': The Knight's Crypt.
  • The Serpent Tower armoury in the story 'The Barbarian', now generates Wizard's Cloaks for characters with high Wisdom value.
  • Added a new image for bandits.

CHANGES

  • Changed cursor image to a quill.
  • The buttons on the start panel of the game have been modified.
  • Changed background image of the options panel.
  • The necromancer character gains one point of strength but loses one point of charisma.
  • To avoid an exploit that can generate a lot of gold for the player in the barbarian arena using certain spells, if the player possesses a Warlock, Necromancer or Cleric and the quest generates the Barbarian Arena as a playable location, the game will generate a different location then. (Credit: ElVillano)
  • Fighting in the barbarian arena can now only be chosen once per adventure (Credit: ElVillano).
  • Now, in the story 'The Funeral March' each cleric that reaches the end of the story grants +5 XP extra to the player.
  • The graphics of the necropolis in the story 'The Barbarian' have been changed and improved.
  • Changed the standard turanian warrior image.
  • I've changed the image of an orc that didn't quite suit me.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a game crash when using the numeric keypad to select options in combat.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the correct selection of options in the quest 'The Funeral March' with the keyboard.
  • Fixed a bug where the initial 'Sing to the Beast' Hunter spell would not display its information when moused over.
  • Fixed a bug where the reflected image of the Hunter character in the hall of mirrors (in the story 'The Labyrinth') was not displayed.
  • Some texts have been revised and corrected (Credit ElVillano).

  • Thank you for reading -

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link