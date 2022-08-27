SpellRogue Playtest update 0.7.11



The imps from are known to be able to conjure fire from the desert air.

We have been working hard on improving the game experience these last couple of weeks. There are a bunch of new mechanics, new items to find, and a ton of tweaked- and redesigned content.

Content

Added new Act 2 boss “Shadowfire Twins” (with placeholder art).

Added 4 new spells, 4 new artifacts

Removed “Signature spells” as a concept. They have been converted to normal starter spells for simplicity’s sake.

Redesigned most Relics. They are now always “active use buttons” with cooldowns based on the number of spells cast in the combat.

Balance tweaks to a ton of spells and artifacts.

Mechanics:

“+value” effects on dice can now always overflow into new dice when going above 6.

Snare spell-debuff is now removed when the debuffed spell is played.

Removed all Cleanse effects from water spells.

Graphics & UI

Replaced Act 1’s old forest combat scene with 2 new combat scenes.

Added graphics for 4 Imp enemies in Act 2.

Improved World Map scrolling & mouse input.

..and many other miscellaneous UI changes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed dice sockets confusing tooltip text.

Fixed issues when dying on the world map.

Fixed various damage/effect previews.

Fixed and changed many tooltips.

Fixed dice overlapping popups

Health cost buttons at events are now greyed out and disabled if they would kill you.

..and many more undocumented fixes.

Note: Some new bugs might appear in this build, as we’ve been making some substantial changes under the hood. Also, you can probably find unbalanced builds and combos in all the new and tweaked content. Please let us know when/if you find anything that is causing problems. We read all the feedback and suggestions that you post.